Chase suspect speeds on wrong side of the road before taken into custody in Canyon Country

CANYON COUNTRY, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- A driver was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after leading authorities on a dangerous chase through the Palmdale area, oftentimes traveling at high speeds on the wrong side of the road and swerving through traffic.

The chase was initiated by sheriff's deputies on the southbound 14 Freeway and eventually made its way to the Canyon Country area. The driver was wanted for having a fake license plate, authorities said.

The suspect drove up to 100 mph at times.

The driver became trapped in traffic with cars stopped at a red light at Whites Canyon and Soledad Canyon roads. A CHP vehicle came up behind and collided into the vehicle, prompting the suspect to jump out the truck window and flee on foot.

Deputies swarmed the parking lot of a nearby Big Lots store along Soledad Canyon Road and apprehended the suspect.

WATCH: Chase suspect hits 100 mph trying to evade deputies