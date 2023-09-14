Suspect abandons pickup truck, tackled by CHP officer after high-speed chase ends in Wilmington

A suspect who abandoned a pickup truck and attempted to flee on foot was tackled by a California Highway Patrol officer after a high-speed chase ended in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect who abandoned a pickup truck and attempted to flee on foot was tackled by a California Highway Patrol officer after a high-speed chase ended Thursday afternoon in Wilmington.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the driver of the white truck was heading southbound on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach while being pursued by the CHP.

The vehicle appeared to have a Caltrans logo on its doors, but whether the truck was owned and officially used by the agency was unclear.

The driver exited the freeway and the chase made its way through the Harbor City area as authorities used a spike strip in an effort to disable the the vehicle. The suspect managed to evade the spike strip.

Just after 1 p.m., the driver pulled over and abandoned the pickup truck near a 99 Cents store. While attempting to escape on foot, the suspect was tackled by a CHP officer in front of the store.

The suspect was then handcuffed and placed in the backseat of a Highway Patrol vehicle without further incident.