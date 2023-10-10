Police chase ends in deadly multi-vehicle crash in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash Monday in South Gate.

The sheriff's department said it all started when deputies began chasing the driver of a reported stolen vehicle in the East Los Angeles area. The pursuit ended around 3:30 p.m. when the driver crashed near Southern Avenue and State Street

At least five cars were impacted. Eyewitness News cameras captured several vehicles with damage, including a grey Range Rover.

Authorities said a man driving a grey Nissan Sentra was killed. Deputies did not say which of the five vehicles was the one that was reported stolen.

One suspect was taken into custody, but deputies are still looking for two additional suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.