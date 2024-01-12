Pedestrian struck after PIT maneuver ends carjacking chase in Carson

Police chased a carjacking suspect from the Del Amo mall to Carson, where they performed a PIT maneuver to immobilize the vehicle.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase of a carjacking suspect ended with a PIT maneuver at a Carson intersection, sending the vehicle spinning around and striking a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was fortunate to avoid major injury and the suspect was taken into custody.

The incident started in Torrance around 12:50 p.m. when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies notified Torrance police they were chasing a suspect in the area of the Del Amo Fashion Center.

The suspect entered the parking structure and soon after a carjacking was reported in the area.

Torrance police spotted the carjacked vehicle and gave chase.

The suspect sped off and drove about four miles, heading into the city of Carson. At that point, Torrance police initiated a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard, sending the car spinning out of control and striking the pedestrian.

Firefighters treated the pedestrian at the scene but the woman did not require hospitalization.

The suspect was taken into custody. The carjacking victim was brought to the scene and was able to remove personal property from her damaged vehicle before it was towed.