Robbery suspect, female passenger in custody after leading authorities on wild chase through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A robbery suspect and a female passenger were arrested Monday afternoon after the suspect led authorities on a wild high-speed chase that spanned several Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Reports of the pursuit began coming in around 4:30 p.m. The chase reportedly began in the Cerritos area, though details surrounding the alleged robbery weren't immediately available.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5 p.m. as the suspect was driving on the 105 Freeway in the Compton area.

During the chase, the suspect drove at speeds ranging from 95 to 100 mph, and there were several instances in which he sideswiped several vehicles.

While in the Compton area, the suspect sped through surface streets, running multiple red lights. The suspect's car ended up sustaining damage to front end after more than 30 minutes on the road.

Finally, after nearly an hour of erratic driving, the robbery suspect came to a stop beneath a freeway overpass in the Downey-Norwalk area.

That's when he and the female passenger jumped out into nearby neighborhoods.

AIR7 HD captured the suspect hiding behind a shed as authorities approached him.

The suspect peacefully surrendered and was placed into custody.

The female passenger was also arrested.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.