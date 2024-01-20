Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at end of LAPD chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dangerous police pursuit ended in gunfire in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.
Officers chased a driver in a reported stolen truck until he stopped near Pico Boulevard and Paloma Street.
They followed close behind as he ran into a business. That's when the shooting happened.
Minutes later we saw the suspect taken out on a gurney and put into an ambulance.
Police say he was taken into custody.
No officers were injured.
The area will be impacted for several hours during the investigation.