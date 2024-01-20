Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at end of LAPD chase

The suspect led officers on a chase in a stolen truck through Los Angeles, then was caught after he tried to run away on foot.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dangerous police pursuit ended in gunfire in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

Officers chased a driver in a reported stolen truck until he stopped near Pico Boulevard and Paloma Street.

They followed close behind as he ran into a business. That's when the shooting happened.

Minutes later we saw the suspect taken out on a gurney and put into an ambulance.

Police say he was taken into custody.

No officers were injured.

The area will be impacted for several hours during the investigation.