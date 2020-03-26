Police chase: DUI suspect in minivan with shredded tires crashes on 105 Fwy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6053748" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A chase from Carson ended when the suspect crashed on the 105 Freeway.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities chased a suspected DUI driver in a minivan from Carson to South Los Angeles to Lennox Thursday afternoon until he was driving on shredded tires and crashed on the 105 Freeway.The suspect fled for more than hour, even after a spike strip shredded three of the Honda Odyssey's tires. At one point, two tires fell off completely and he was driving on the 105 Freeway on two metal rims and one flat tire.The chase started just before 3 p.m. with what was suspected to be a driver under the influence. Authorities chased the Honda from Carson north into Los Angeles into the neighborhoods to the west of downtown.The driver was suspected of driving under the influence and reckless driving. The vehicle was seen weaving in and out of traffic on surface streets and crossing red lights.At one point, authorities backed off the chase and went into tracking mode to monitor the suspect from a distance. Then in South Los Angeles, sheriff's deputies rejoined the chase as it headed southbound on surface streets.As he drove, the suspect was seen occasionally sticking his hand out the window to flash a two-finger V sign and to wave at pedestrians.At one point, the suspect partially ran over a spike strip and continued to drive as he lost air in his front left tire. It then became a slow-speed pursuit as two of his other tires then started to lose air as well.Soon two of the shredded tires fell off completely and he was driving on rims.Eventually he headed onto the 105 Freeway. The chase continued on the rims over a nearly empty freeway until he crashed into a guard rail as he tried to exit at La Cienega in the Lennox area. At that point, the suspect gave up and held his arms out the window to authorities, as officers gathered and tried to communicate with him.He indicated to authorities he was trapped in the vehicle. They approached with weapons drawn and were able to physically pull him out the window and take him into custody.