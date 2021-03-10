Suspect smashes into cars in reckless chase through San Gabriel Valley - LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10401275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A driver smashed his way through a traffic jam in an effort to escape during a reckless chase through the San Gabriel Valley.

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect smashed into multiple vehicles and dodged PIT maneuvers while fleeing authorities in a reckless chase through the San Gabriel Valley.The suspect in a Nissan four-door sedan fled at high speeds, weaving through traffic, blowing through red lights and crashing into several cars in the effort to escape.By the end of the chase, the car was dragging its rear bumper along as it continued to flee.At several points, the suspect was trapped in traffic, and chose to smash cars aside in an effort to get through the jam.The chase came to an end around 4 p.m. in Diamond Bar as the driver came to a stop after hitting several cars.The suspect remained in the car as authorities tried to coax him to emerge. It appeared officers were firing less-than-lethal rounds into the vehicle, shattering the window. The suspect remained in the vehicle.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.