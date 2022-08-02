Erratic driver swerves into oncoming traffic in Wilmington during chase

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An erratic driver led authorities on a chase Monday morning that started in the Wilmington area.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 10:40 a.m. as the driver in a light-colored SUV began taking off near Wilmington and Anaheim.

The man - who hasn't been identified - spent several minutes driving into oncoming traffic and running several red lights.

It's unclear what he was wanted for.

At one point, officers deployed a spike strip, causing the driver's front tires to blow out.

Just after 11 a.m., the man pulled into a parking lot near West Anaheim Street and King Avenue and took off running.

He was taken into custody shortly after.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.