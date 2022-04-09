Dog rescued after falling into storm drain in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police Department received a call from the dog's owner saying her dog, Beau, went missing near a storm drain.
Soon after, a caller told police they heard what sounded like a dog crying inside a drainage ditch.
Rescuers tried to comfort Beau while others used a makeshift hoist system to pull him through a maintenance hole cover.
The rescue was a bit tricky because of Beau's large size, but the team got him out safely.
Beau was not injured and is now back home with his owner.
