Dog rescued after falling into storm drain in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police assisted in a dramatic rescue after a dog fell into a storm drain in Palm Springs WednesdayPalm Springs Police Department received a call from the dog's owner saying her dog, Beau, went missing near a storm drain.Soon after, a caller told police they heard what sounded like a dog crying inside a drainage ditch.Rescuers tried to comfort Beau while others used a makeshift hoist system to pull him through a maintenance hole cover.The rescue was a bit tricky because of Beau's large size, but the team got him out safely.Beau was not injured and is now back home with his owner.