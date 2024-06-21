Nonprofit utilizes music to rescue, rehabilitate horses; one pony joins in to help play guitar

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- According to research, both listening to music and spending time with animals helps your body release dopamine -- also known as the "happy hormone."

So, what happens when you do both at the same time? This nonprofit in Moorpark rescues and rehabilitates horses, while incorporating music. But what happens after they rehabilitate them is even more heartwarming!

At Because We Can - Because We Care, volunteer and musician Mikayla Khramov was just playing the guitar one day at the barn when a very curious colt named Yupia joined in.

"We just walked into the stall one day with a guitar, and he just went at it," said Dave Drulias, the nonprofit's founder.

Drulias says it speaks to the special bond horses and humans create, which is at the center of their work.

"We rescue and rehabilitate horses. We then use those horses to work with special needs and disabled children, and we also do a lot of work with American veterans who may have PTSD or anxiety," said Drulias.

For 15 years, they've been offering horse riding lessons, but they start by building horsemanship skills.

"The kids bond with the horses, the adults bond with the horses. It's very emotional," said Paige LeBaron, a volunteer.

Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the nonprofit offers free lessons to children with special needs. You just have to make an appointment to ride this pony.

"We do not have the paid staff. We're here because we love being here and helping the horses and helping people," said Drulias.

