KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and killed a person Thursday morning in Koreatown, and a handgun was found at the scene, authorities said.The confrontation occurred about 9 a.m. near the intersection of West 8th and South Berendo streets, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.The person was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot, the LAPD said. They were not immediately identified.There were no reports of injuries to police officers or bystanders.Details about the circumstances that led to the shooting were not available.