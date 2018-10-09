2018-ELECTION

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 2

SAN FRANCISCO --
In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 2.

PROPOSITION 2:

Authorizes bonds to fund existing housing program for individuals with mental illness. Legislative statute.

SUMMARY:

A "Yes" vote allows the State to spend Proposition 63 (known as the Mental Health Services Act) tax revenue on $2 Billion in bonds for housing people in need of mental health services.

BACKGROUND ON MILLIONAIRE'S TAX:

In 2004, California voters passed Proposition 63. It levied an additional 1% tax on incomes above $1 million to finance mental health programs.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

Usually revenue bonds do *not* require the approval of voters to take effect. However, because Proposition 2 asks to spend revenue from an existing ballot measure, Proposition 63, it must go before voters.

Proposition 2 received 35 votes (20 needed) in the State Assembly and 72 (41 needed) in the State Senate before Governor Brown signed a bill to make it a ballot measure.

MAJOR BACKERS:

Chan Zuckerberg Advocacy, Members' Voice of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, Housing Trust Silicon Valley, Mid-Peninsula Housing Corporation.*

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Contra Costa authored the official argument against Proposition 2. That organization call Proposition 2 "The Bureaucrat and Developer Enrichment Act."

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

Money would come from the existing "Millionaire's Tax" as opposed to the wider revenue stream affecting all taxpayers.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 2018elections2018-electionvote 2018Sacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
2018-ELECTION
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 11
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 10
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 8
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 7
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 5
More 2018-election
POLITICS
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 10
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 8
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 7
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 5
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 4
More Politics
Top Stories
Masked robbers accused of torturing victim in IE home invasion
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
6 injuries reported as vehicles hit Goodwill store in Placentia strip mall
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
VA misdiagnoses and delays nearly kill SoCal veteran
Diocese of San Bernardino releases names of 34 priests accused of sexual abuse
Hurricane bringing dangerous surf to SoCal this week
Show More
LA County public defender dies after contracting West Nile virus
Some lanes back open on 210 Fwy in Sylmar after tanker truck crash
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Nikki Haley to resign as UN Ambassador
More News