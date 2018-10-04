POLITICS

Actress Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest

Actress Amy Schumer was among hundreds detained at a staged sit in Washington, D.C. to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (KGO-TV)

Alicia Luce
WASHINGTON D.C. --
Hundreds of protesters staged a sit-in Thursday in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

RELATED: FBI report shows no Kavanaugh misconduct, GOP Senate Judiciary chair says

Capitol Police arrested many of the protesters, including comedian and actress Amy Schumer.

The latest protest comes as senators pore over the FBI's investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

Some senators said the report was very thorough, but top Democrats criticized the report as "incomplete" and "very limited."

The Senate plans to vote to end debate on Kavanaugh's nomination on Friday morning and set up a full-floor vote that is expected on Saturday.
