Beverly Hills police, LAPD making security preparations for Election Day

With less than a week until Election Day, the Beverly Hills Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department are taking proactive approaches to ensure safety for residents and businesses in the area.
With less than a week until Election Day, the Beverly Hills Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department are taking proactive approaches to ensure safety for residents and businesses in the area.

Authorities say Rodeo Drive will be shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The popular street lined with high-end stores, along with other locations, has been targeted during past protests.

Starting Saturday, Beverly Hills police say officers will begin working 12-hour shifts with no days off through the following week. The move comes as the department prepares for maximum deployment of officers.

BHPD is also hiring 80 armed security guards and partnering with the Santa Paula Police Department's SWAT Team for election week -- all to prepare for possible protests and unrest following the election.

LAPD is also preparing for potential violence in the wake of election results. The department says officers are receiving ongoing training on crowd control in preparation for protests related to the election.
