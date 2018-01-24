POLITICS

'Calexit' effort to make California independent nation is back

This Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, photo shows flags flying outside offices in Fremont, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
The effort to split California off from the rest of the United States is officially back.

In a tweet Wednesday, the "Calexit" movement said they plan to relaunch the ballot measure campaign on Feb. 14.

In their campaign statement, they wrote that the date is symbolic because it will "effectively be remembered as California's petition for divorce from the United States".

This isn't the first time this has been proposed, but the idea has been gaining some popularity.

In 2014, a Reuters poll had 20 percent of Californians supporting the idea. In 2017, support grew to 32 percent.

If the measure gets approved for the 2018 ballot and voters decide to have a vote on breaking away from the U.S., an independence referendum could be held in May of 2021.

But even then, it's a long shot. It would require an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which takes two-thirds of Congress and three-quarters of all the United States.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscaliforniarussiacalifornia legislationlegislationelectiondonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Plan for California to secede from U.S. picking up steam
Campaign underway to make California a separate country
POLITICS
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News