GoFundMe refunding $20 million to backers of Trump wall

A Florida veteran's campaign seeking $1 billion in border-wall funding is closing after raising only 2 percent of its goal.Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran Brian Kolfage launched a GoFundMe campaign in December and raised $20 million through the first two weeks of January 2019.Kolfage hoped to encourage the 63 million people who supported President Donald Trump's 2016 election to pledge $80 a piece. If that happened, he said the border wall between U.S. and Mexico pushed by Trump would become a reality.reported Friday that GoFundMe is instead refunding donors their money because Kolfage did not meet the $1 billion goal.Undeterred, Kolfage announced he will accept donations previously made to thecampaign at his new non-profit.The organization reportedly includes the involvement of American businessman Erik Prince, brother of Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; former Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke; and Mary Ann Mendoza, an outspoken supporter of stricter immigration laws.