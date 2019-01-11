POLITICS

GoFundMe refunding $20 million to backers of Trump wall

Companies created potential designs for the border wall (KTRK)

MIRAMAR, Florida --
A Florida veteran's campaign seeking $1 billion in border-wall funding is closing after raising only 2 percent of its goal.

Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran Brian Kolfage launched a GoFundMe campaign in December and raised $20 million through the first two weeks of January 2019.

Kolfage hoped to encourage the 63 million people who supported President Donald Trump's 2016 election to pledge $80 a piece. If that happened, he said the border wall between U.S. and Mexico pushed by Trump would become a reality.

Business Insider reported Friday that GoFundMe is instead refunding donors their money because Kolfage did not meet the $1 billion goal.

Undeterred, Kolfage announced he will accept donations previously made to the "We The People Will Fund The Wall" campaign at his new non-profit.

The organization reportedly includes the involvement of American businessman Erik Prince, brother of Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; former Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke; and Mary Ann Mendoza, an outspoken supporter of stricter immigration laws.

Video above is from a previously published story.
