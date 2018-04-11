POLITICS

Gov. Brown agrees to deploy 400 National Guard troops but not for immigration enforcement

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Trump's request -- but not for immigration enforcement. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request -- but not for immigration enforcement.

Brown penned a defiant letter to the Trump administration Wednesday, saying he will accept federal funding to add approximately 400 Guard members statewide. However, the governor said the additional troops will "supplement the staffing of its ongoing program to combat transnational crime."

MORE: President Donald Trump signs proclamation to deploy National Guard to US-Mexico border
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.


While the governor accepted the funding for extra troops, he was very clear about what the additional troops will not be doing.

"But let's be crystal clear on the scope of this mission. This will not be a mission to build a new wall. It will not be a mission to round up women and children or detain people escaping violence and seeking a better life. And the California National Guard will not be enforcing federal immigration laws."

Brown added that "there is no massive wave of migrants pouring into California," saying that overall, immigration apprehensions on the border last year were as low as they've been in nearly 50 years.

The letter was addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Defense Secretary James Mattis and posted on Brown's twitter account with the caption: "California responds."


The White House praised Brown's decision and made no mention of his comments about not participating in immigration enforcement activities.

"We're also glad to see California Gov. Jerry Brown work with the administration and send members of the National Guard to help secure the southern border," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Trump wants up to 4,000 troops sent to the border to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Brown said in the letter that the California Guard members may be deployed at the border, the coast and elsewhere statewide.

Brown's office said the deployment will happen pending review and approval by the federal government.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjerry brownnational guardborder patrolborder wallimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald TrumpCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Texas governor pledges 1,000 National Guard troops to US-Mexico border
National Guard troops begin deploying to border security mission
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News