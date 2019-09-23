Kamala Harris makes campaign stops at Wiltern, Guelaguetza

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5536087" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Sen. Kamala Harris' opening remarks at ABC Democratic debate on Sept. 12.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just over four months from the Iowa Caucus, California Sen. Kamala Harris, who has been polling nationally in the fourth or fifth spot, says she's not worried about the recent surge of Elizabeth Warren or the popularity of former Vice President Joe Biden."There are a number of them that have been on the national stage for a long time. We have not," Harris said. "So the challenge of our campaign is to introduce ourselves for the first time to people, and that's what we're doing. If you also look at the national polls, you see that only nine percent of voters have made a decision even though they know the other candidates."Harris had a packed day of events and fundraisers in Los Angeles, include a stop at Guelaguetza Restaurante on Olympic Boulevard for mole. Harris also weighed in on what the federal government can do to address the homeless crisis."We should be receiving support from the federal government around what we need for health and human services, what people need in terms of mental health care. What people need in terms of affordable housing. But yet, he's cut $10 billion in terms of the funding that we would otherwise receive to be supportive of the homeless population," Harris said.At a grassroots fundraiser at the Wiltern, supporter Wade Young paid $46 to see Harris, who he believes is playing the long game."Democrats have a lot of different choices, but I believe that she is the choice that will be able to defeat Donald Trump," Young said.