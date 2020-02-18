Amy Klobuchar attends fundraiser in LA ahead of Nevada caucuses

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly two weeks from the California primary, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a fundraising stop in Beverly Hills Monday night.
The fundraiser was at the home of "Jaws" star and activist Lorraine Sheinberg. Entry for each guest was $500.
Klobuchar finished third in New Hampshire, but doesn't have the massive campaign infrastructure or staff in California, like candidates Michael Bloomberg or Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
On Monday afternoon, 10,000 Sanders supporters attended his rally in the Bay Area.
Bloomberg is not on the ballot in the next two contests, Nevada and South Carolina, but he's already spent $381 million on ads so far, and is moving up the national and California primary polls.
Klobuchar's stop comes a day before President Donald Trump visits Los Angeles on Tuesday as part of a three-day trip across four states.
While in Los Angeles, Trump is expected to be briefed on preparations for the city's 2028 Summer Olympic Games and also attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills at the Montage hotel.
