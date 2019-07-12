ICE raids: L.A. County getting ready for immigration sweeps set for this weekend

The move, expected to begin Sunday, is leaving many local families on edge. The city and county of L.A. are on the list of where ICE raids will take place.
A group led by L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis wants to make sure that if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents knock on your door and there's a warrant, they want you not to resist but also want undocumented immigrants to know they have rights.
One of the biggest concerns: What happens if children are separated from their parents? Services are already in place to help families out if that happens.
The L.A. County Public Defender's Office announced that it has a team of immigration lawyers available for those who need legal help if they are picked up by ICE.
"Making sure that your neighbor or relative can take over to provide whatever guardianship for your children or someone that needs that care if they are left there alone," Solis said.
On June 17, President Donald Trump threatened the deportation of millions of people, but they were called off at the last minute so Congress could work on legislation.
Last month, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city would not cooperate with the raids.
"Our president has failed to build a wall, so instead he's going to go back to his old playbook of trying to rip families apart," Garcetti said. "Here in Los Angeles we will not participate in that."
L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl posted on Facebook in late June urging people to know their rights.