Mayor Pete Buttigieg tackles Latino issues, environment in Walnut campaign stop

WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- After the Democratic presidential candidates wrapped up Thursday night's their debate at Loyola Marymount University, some of them weren't ready to leave Southern California just yet.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a town hall on Latino issues in Walnut on Friday.
The South Bend, Ind. mayor first went to South Gate in the morning for a round table on environmental justice, talking with and listening to local leaders on education, air quality and access to clean water in southeast Los Angeles County.
He made his way to Mount San Antonio College in Walnut for a Latino town hall
He recently laid out a 20-page plan with policy ideas focusing on the Latino community, including plans for environmental justice like tripling funding for the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up toxic waste sites and contaminated water.
"Consequences of pollution, whether it's air pollution or the inability to get water almost invariably impacts Latino and African American communities the most. So this is also a matter of racial justice. Environmental justice cannot be separated from the potential to develop a more perfect union in this country," Buttigieg said.
Vice President Joe Biden was also in Los Angeles. He surprised voters at the Oaxacan restaurant Guelaguetza in Koreatown.
He emphasized a message of unity for the country as well as party unity
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders went to Moreno Valley for a Green New Deal town hall. He will be holding a rally with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Saturday in Venice.
