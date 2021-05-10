WATCH TODAY: More Californians to receive one-time $600 stimulus payment, Newsom says

The governor said the state's Golden State Stimulus relief package would be expanded to include middle-class families.
RELATED: California Dreaming: Golden State's economy expected to recover faster than the US post-pandemic
He said two out of every three residents in the state would be able to receive the state's $600 stimulus check, and families with kids would be sent an additional $500.
Newsom is expected to reveal more details as he unveils his state economic relief package during a news conference in Alameda County on Monday morning.
NEW: CA will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to middle class families -- creating the biggest state tax rebate in US history.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 10, 2021
2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500.
We will be streaming his address at 10:00 am. Check back here for live updates.
The Governor's office called the billion-dollar package the California Comeback Plan, saying the goal is to provide relief for Californians and help the state emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.
RELATED: Where is my Golden State Stimulus check? Find out if you're eligible here
"California will roar back from this pandemic," the governor's office said in a tweet.
The purpose of the yearly revise is to make any budget proposal adjustments based on current economic trends.
In January, Newsom revealed a $227 billion budget, kicking off the six-month-long process to finalize the state's budget.
Newsom's address comes after the race for Republican candidates looking to challenge the Democratic Governor in an all but certain recall election kicked off last week. San Diego businessman John Cox kicked off his campaign, featuring a live 1,000 pound bear. Meanwhile, former Olympic decathlete and reality TV personality, Caitlyn Jenner released her first political ad in her bid for governor.
RELATED: California recall election: Everything you need to know about the race against Gov. Gavin Newsom