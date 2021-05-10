politics

WATCH TODAY: More Californians to receive one-time $600 stimulus payment, Newsom says

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Newsom to unveil California economic recovery plan

More Californians will soon be eligible for a one-time $600 stimulus check, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday.

The governor said the state's Golden State Stimulus relief package would be expanded to include middle-class families.

RELATED: California Dreaming: Golden State's economy expected to recover faster than the US post-pandemic
He said two out of every three residents in the state would be able to receive the state's $600 stimulus check, and families with kids would be sent an additional $500.

Newsom is expected to reveal more details as he unveils his state economic relief package during a news conference in Alameda County on Monday morning.



We will be streaming his address at 10:00 am. Check back here for live updates.

The Governor's office called the billion-dollar package the California Comeback Plan, saying the goal is to provide relief for Californians and help the state emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.

RELATED: Where is my Golden State Stimulus check? Find out if you're eligible here
EMBED More News Videos

The Golden State Stimulus is another one-time payment for Californians. You could receive $600 or $1,200.



"California will roar back from this pandemic," the governor's office said in a tweet.
The purpose of the yearly revise is to make any budget proposal adjustments based on current economic trends.

In January, Newsom revealed a $227 billion budget, kicking off the six-month-long process to finalize the state's budget.

Newsom's address comes after the race for Republican candidates looking to challenge the Democratic Governor in an all but certain recall election kicked off last week. San Diego businessman John Cox kicked off his campaign, featuring a live 1,000 pound bear. Meanwhile, former Olympic decathlete and reality TV personality, Caitlyn Jenner released her first political ad in her bid for governor.

RELATED: California recall election: Everything you need to know about the race against Gov. Gavin Newsom

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsombudgeteconomycoronavirus californiapoliticscaliforniareopening california
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Reversing Trump, US restores transgender health protections
Threats against Congress up dramatically from 2020: Capitol police
Biden pushes big infrastructure plan in Lake Charles
South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 others wounded in shooting in Hollywood
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
2 killed, 1 injured in high-speed crash in Sylmar
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
Reversing Trump, US restores transgender health protections
LA to offer COVID-19 shots at city-run sites without appointment
Parents speak out after son sentenced to life for killing Italian officer
Show More
Another shooting reported on SoCal roads
Hero officer describes saving 4-year-old in Times Square shooting
Tiger found roaming Houston neighborhood
Korean churches, in LA since 1906, continue to shape community's story
7 dead, including gunman, in shooting at CO birthday party
More TOP STORIES News