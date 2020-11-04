Palmdale heart transplant patient votes from Cedars-Sinai hospital bed

He is one of dozens of patients who voted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
RESULTS | Live local, state and presidential election results
The 65-year-old from Palmdale received a new heart just days ago, but he still cast his ballot from his hospital bed.
MORE: Snoop Dogg reveals he never voted until 2020. Here's why
Moore explained that he felt excited when he got the call for his new heart, but he was uneasy with the possibility of not getting his vote counted.
Cedars-Sinai has a Volunteer Services Department that arranges for patients who reside in L.A. County and are registered to vote to receive ballots and process them on Election Day.
"In every election, we work to help our patients have their voices heard and their votes be counted," says director of Volunteer Services, Camille Camello.
Moore called it a "great moment" to exercise his right to vote.
WATCH: Stories from voters determined to make their voices heard
WATCH: What are my voter rights on Election Day?