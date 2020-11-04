Palmdale heart transplant patient votes from Cedars-Sinai hospital bed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7592470" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snoop Dogg revealed that he never voted until this year. Here's why the rapper said he registered to vote for the first time in 2020.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Delander Moore did not let his heart transplant recovery stop him from getting his voice heard for the 2020 election.He is one of dozens of patients who voted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.The 65-year-old from Palmdale received a new heart just days ago, but he still cast his ballot from his hospital bed.Moore explained that he felt excited when he got the call for his new heart, but he was uneasy with the possibility of not getting his vote counted.Cedars-Sinai has a Volunteer Services Department that arranges for patients who reside in L.A. County and are registered to vote to receive ballots and process them on Election Day."In every election, we work to help our patients have their voices heard and their votes be counted," says director of Volunteer Services, Camille Camello.Moore called it a "great moment" to exercise his right to vote.