LOS ANGELES (KABC) --President Donald Trump attended a fundraiser in Beverly Hills for his re-election campaign Tuesday as part of his first visit to the state.
Air Force One arrived at Los Angeles International Airport around 3:30 p.m. as light rain covered the tarmac. Trump stepped out with an umbrella and headed to Marine One to fly out to Santa Monica, where he took a motorcade to the Beverly Hills event.
The details of the fundraiser were not released, but it was believed that Ed Glazer held the event at his Beverly Park home. AIR7 HD captured footage of a large tent at Glazer's property and other party rentals.
Glazer is part of a family who owns the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and soccer team Manchester United. Glazer is a longtime Trump supporter, who donated $30,000 to the Trump Victory Fund in May 2016, according to records. But he also donated to the Hillary for America Committee.
Donors were estimated to have spent as much as $250,000 to attend the private Trump 2020 re-election fundraiser. The cheap seats for the dinner were estimated to be about $35,000. About 90 guests attended the event.
This is Trump's first visit to California since becoming president, and it has been met with controversy. Dozens of supporters and protesters lined Centinela Avenue as his motorcade drove through Santa Monica.
The supporters cheered, while protesters held signs and chanted. One Trump supporter, Daniel Rodriguez, tried to engage with the protesters and wanted to know why they disliked the president.
One person took him up on his request.
"I believe strongly that dialogue is the only way that we're going to resolve this. We have people in this country that voted for Trump. I'm not mad at them," Christopher Stephan said.
The two spent about 20 minutes discussing their opposing political views peacefully.
"Trump took over the Republican Party so we have no choice but to go with the Republicans right now. He's our only chance at saving this country," Rodriguez said.
Stephan said he doesn't agree with Trump and said the protest showed the president how many people don't agree with his policies.
Another protest, organized by the political group Union Del Barrio, started around 4 p.m. as Trump was scheduled to arrive at the fundraiser.
People gathered along Santa Monica Boulevard in an attempt to make their voices heard. The group hoped Trump's motorcade would pass through the area after his event, but whether it does or not, they said they wanted to turn out to show their opposition.
"It's important for us to send a message to President Trump that people are very discontent with his presidency," protester Carlos Marroquin said.
A handful of Trump supporters also showed up, but it all appeared peaceful. There was a larger police presence to ensure the groups did not clash.
Trump then headed to downtown to stay at the Intercontinental Hotel. Again, demonstrators wanted their voices heard as his motorcade traveled through the streets.
People hoped Trump would see their message denouncing hate.
"Trump and his followers basically go around touting their racist views and they mask it around as patriotism," Temple City resident Jessica Meza said.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump visited San Diego County to see eight prototypes for his proposed border wall. After seeing the prototypes, Trump also spoke to members of the military at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
During his San Diego visit, he made comments blasting Gov. Jerry Brown.
"I think Gov. Brown's done a very poor job running California," he said. "They have the highest taxes in the United States. The place is totally out of control."
On Monday, Brown wrote a letter to Trump touting the strength of the state's economy and attributing the success of the world's sixth-largest economy to immigrants.
Dear @realDonaldTrump...👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZBCXZCEfzP— Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) March 12, 2018