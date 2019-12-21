Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders continues his tour of Southern California

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is continuing his tour of Southern California.

He's planning to be in Venice Saturday afternoon with congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez.

The event will begin at noon at the Windward Plaza, 1 Windward Ave, Venice.

They're expected to talk about the Green New Deal.

Live bands including Young the Giant, Local Natives and Jesse & Joy will be performing before the rally begins.

Entrance to the event is free and will begin at 10:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking will be limited and attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, or carpool.

It comes after he campaigned in San Diego and met with a large crowd of supporters Moreno Valley Friday.

Eyewitness news will have crews at today's event and will be streaming it live starting at noon.
