SoCal students join nationwide calls for lawmakers to take action against gun violence

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of students lead a rally Saturday on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall, urging members of Congress to end their summer recess and introduce stricter gun laws.

They joined the growing wave of people and politicians demanding that the U.S. Senate vote on background checks on gun sale and red flag laws in the wake of several mass shooting rampages.

"Here we are again at another pivotal moment. Our hearts are broken, but our determination is unwavering. We are here today to remind our senators that they work for us," one young protester said.

The "Recess Rally" gathering in downtown L.A. was part of a nationwide call for Congress to take action.

Gun control organizations responded to the recent deadly mass shootings in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

"We stand as a reminder that every single day, 100 people are shot and killed and hundreds more are wounded," said Marco Vargas with Students Demand Action.

Some of the students say they have to participate in active shooter drills - something they say shouldn't be considered a normal part of their school experience.

"We feel that laws like background checks and red flag laws will really make a safer place for us to live in and for students to grow up in," said Kate Heffernan with Students Demand Action.

Gun control advocates say they want to send a clear message to lawmakers.

"We know that gun violence is an epidemic in our society right now. We are here with a very simple message to Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans: do your job and call the Senate back into action and pass common sense gun safety legislation," Jesse Gabriel California Assembly Member said.
