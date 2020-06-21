Politics

UCLA professor: Juneteenth highlighted how much more work is left on civil rights issue

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Author and UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard joined ABC7 via Skype to discuss the ongoing protests for racial justice around the country.

Howard noted that Juneteenth, the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, took on extra significance this year because it highlighted how much more work is left to be done.

"Juneteenth was all about freedom, justice, equality, opportunity," Howard said. "How ironic - here we are 130-plus years later and this movement now is about some of those same ideas. Freedom, justice equality. About being given the same equal protections under the law. I think it's even more important today given what's been going on in the world."

To hear more of Professor Howard's comments on issues such as defunding the police and the Black Lives Matter movement, watch the video above.
