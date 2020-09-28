california

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on California's response to COVID-19, wildfires

The governor will hold a press conference at 12 pm
Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the wildfires burning across the state.

The governor will hold a press conference at 12 pm. Check back here to watch it live.

Eighteen thousand firefighters are currently on the front lines of 27 major wildfires, which have burned more than 3.7 million acres across the state, including the Glass Fire in Napa County that exploded overnight, forcing thousands to evacuate from their homes.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for parts of Northern and Southern California.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


Amid the ongoing wildfires, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is also warning that there are "early signs" that coronavirus transmission is on the rise again.

More counties moved into less restrictive tiers last week in Gov. Newsom's four-tier, color-coded classification system.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Meanwhile, millions of Californians remain unemployed, and thousands still have not received benefits from the state. Newsom called the backlog of unemployment claims with the Employment Development Department (EDD) "unacceptable."

The EDD announced it would take a two-week reset period in which it will not accept new claims to clear the backlog and prevent fraud.

Newsom said the reset aims to make things right for Californians as frustration with the department grows.

As of Monday, more than 800,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in California, and 15,000 have died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaunemployment californiafirecoronaviruswildfirecal fireunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA
What is California Prop. 18?
Prop. 22: How should app-based drivers be classified?
What you need to know about California Prop. 14
Prop 15: Voters to decide property tax hike on big business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Six arrested in Burbank for EDD scam, found with $40K cash, gun
Here's how Prop. 20 will affect criminal justice in California
Santa Ana winds, heat bring increased threat of wildfires across parts of SoCal
Key takeaways from Trump's tax returns report
Why 1/3 of parents say they're avoiding flu shots
Joe Montana thwarts attempted kidnapping of grandchild in Malibu
Newsom signs law to grow mental health coverage
Show More
What is California Prop. 18?
Live COVID briefings from elected and public health officials
UC prepares for fall quarter with majority of classes online, limited dorms
Fundraiser helps family of 19-year-old killed in Gardena crash
LAPD officer pistol-whipped in attack at station in San Pedro
More TOP STORIES News