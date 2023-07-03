WATCH LIVE

All lanes of 71 Freeway shut down in Pomona after DUI crash leaves 4 injured

Monday, July 3, 2023 12:53PM
DUI crash prompts full closure of 71 Freeway in Pomona
The 71 Freeway in Pomona was shut down Monday after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver that left several people injured.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 71 Freeway in Pomona was shut down Monday after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver that left several people injured.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. According to the Pomona Police Department, a driver was arrested for DUI after crashing into a tow truck in the northbound lanes. The impact of that collision caused the tow truck to crash into the center divider and end up in southbound lanes.

Four people were injured and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

After the crash, all lanes were closed between Mission Boulevard and Rio Rancho Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the freeway lanes were not expected to reopen until 9 a.m. Monday.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

