Woman killed in possible street racing crash in Pomona, authorities say

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was killed in a possible street racing crash in Pomona overnight, authorities said Thursday.

According to the Pomona Police Department, two sedans crashed around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Holt and Clark avenues.

The woman killed was a passenger in one of the cars, and the driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other car was not injured.

"The scene was pretty chaotic, people were trying to pull the occupants out but the police said stay back," said witness Deandre Cooper. "Now, someone is going to wake up hearing the tragic news and it's all possibly due to some foolishness."

Authorities say witness statements indicate the car the victim was riding in may have been racing another vehicle before the collision. However, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.