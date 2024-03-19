Investigation underway after driver plows into medical building in Pomona

A driver crashed and plowed into a medical building in Pomona overnight, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

A driver crashed and plowed into a medical building in Pomona overnight, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

A driver crashed and plowed into a medical building in Pomona overnight, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

A driver crashed and plowed into a medical building in Pomona overnight, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver crashed and plowed into a medical building in Pomona overnight, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the driver exited the westbound 10 Freeway at Garey Avenue when they ran a red light, clipped a tree and careened into the building. Video from the scene shows a gaping hole on the side of the building.

Two people were inside the vehicle at the time.

At least one of them was seen being taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, which is right across the street from the site of the crash.

Additional details about what led up to the crash were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.