Pomona officers take troubled man with rifle into custody

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Pomona Police Department's SWAT and crisis negotiation teams apprehended a man who they say was pointing a rifle at hikers at the Eagle Scout Trail on Saturday.

A hiker called police at about 7:30 a.m. to report seeing a man with a rifle on the trails at Mission Boulevard and Appian Way, according to police.

Arriving officers reported the man was armed with what appeared to be a rifle with a scope, which he pointed at them, police said.

Officers formed a perimeter, called for support from a sheriff's department helicopter and activated the SWAT and crisis negotiation teams.

Mission Boulevard was shut down between Humane Way and Temple Avenue and officers were posted in the surrounding communities as a precaution, police said.

When the special teams arrived, the man walked closer to officers and dropped the rifle but walked back up the trail, prompting officers to pursue him in a BearCat armored SWAT vehicle, police said.

Crisis negotiators convinced the man to come back down the trail, where he was apprehended without incident about 10:50 a.m. and a mental health team took him to a facility for treatment, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.