Armed suspect gets away after overnight SWAT search in South LA neighborhood

ByJaysha Patel
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 3:18PM
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An allegedly armed suspect remained outstanding Wednesday after authorities searched a South Los Angeles neighborhood overnight.

The barricade situation started around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday near 68th Street and Avalon Boulevard after police received a call about a man with a gun. Responding officers found the suspect, who then jumped some fences and ran away from them, according to the L.A. Police Department.

Officers then found him standing next to a car with a rifle inside, but he once again took off. That's when authorities established a perimeter around a junkyard in the area.

Video from the scene shows a large police and SWAT presence as helicopters circled overhead.

A K-9 unit was called out and the dog alerted officers that someone was possibly hiding inside of a shed, the department said. That prompted a lengthy barricade and search overnight.

However, several hours after it began, officers approached the shed and checked inside but nobody was there.

Authorities said a weapon was recovered.

The investigation was ongoing.

