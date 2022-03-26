Los Angeles Catholic Churches join Pope in praying for Ukraine

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- On Friday, Pope Francis prayed for peace in Ukraine inviting bishops, priests and people around the world to join him.The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles was one of the cathedrals that participated."All the churches of the archdiocese and throughout this country have been invited to ring their bells today 29 times to mark the 29 days since the invasion of Ukraine," said Eileen Bonaduce, business manager for the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.Bonaduce says as brothers and sisters of those in Ukraine, this is their way of sharing love and showing support."Our collective prayer can be a balm, a sort of coating of comfort to them as their suffering," said Bonaduce.Over in Hollywood, a special student mass took place at Christ the King Parish.While there praying for Ukraine, this mass also serves an educational purpose."It's also to educate our children about peace, principles of our Christian values because our children in 30, 40, 50 years, they will be our leaders. They will be the ones making decisions," said Juan Ochoa, pastor at Christ the King Parish.Students also participated in a candle lighting ceremony."There's a lot of suffering all over the world especially right now in Ukraine and its important that we remember that we must help those people who are in most of need," said Pablo Espinoza, a student.Ochoa says this is a time to reflect on ourselves and how we treat others."Part of us praying is also to recognize that weapons are not the only thing that kills people. It's also our words and our actions that can also kill human beings," Ochoa said.