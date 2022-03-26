community journalist

Los Angeles Catholic Churches join Pope in praying for Ukraine

Churches of the archdiocese in Los Angeles prayed for those suffering in Ukraine by ringing bells and lighting candles.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Los Angeles Catholic Churches join Pope in praying for Ukraine

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- On Friday, Pope Francis prayed for peace in Ukraine inviting bishops, priests and people around the world to join him.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles was one of the cathedrals that participated.

"All the churches of the archdiocese and throughout this country have been invited to ring their bells today 29 times to mark the 29 days since the invasion of Ukraine," said Eileen Bonaduce, business manager for the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Bonaduce says as brothers and sisters of those in Ukraine, this is their way of sharing love and showing support.

"Our collective prayer can be a balm, a sort of coating of comfort to them as their suffering," said Bonaduce.

Over in Hollywood, a special student mass took place at Christ the King Parish.

While there praying for Ukraine, this mass also serves an educational purpose.

"It's also to educate our children about peace, principles of our Christian values because our children in 30, 40, 50 years, they will be our leaders. They will be the ones making decisions," said Juan Ochoa, pastor at Christ the King Parish.

Students also participated in a candle lighting ceremony.

"There's a lot of suffering all over the world especially right now in Ukraine and its important that we remember that we must help those people who are in most of need," said Pablo Espinoza, a student.

Ochoa says this is a time to reflect on ourselves and how we treat others.

"Part of us praying is also to recognize that weapons are not the only thing that kills people. It's also our words and our actions that can also kill human beings," Ochoa said.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistpope francisukrainein the community
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
San Gabriel Valley shows support for Ukraine
LA-based Japanese music icon raises $9M for Ukraine with fans' help
Community college receives funds to support students
Family mourns mother who died after LA Marathon race
TOP STORIES
BA.2 subvariant of COVID increasing in LA County
Possible hepatitis A exposure reported at WeHo juice bar
1st female fire chief to be sworn in to lead the LA Fire Department
After 2 years of COVID, new data finds CA women struggle with balance
Bell attack: 3 women ram car, smash its windows with driver inside
LA's newest tiny home village for homeless opens in Eagle Rock
Spring has sprung: California poppies in full bloom in Antelope Valley
Show More
San Gabriel Valley shows support for Ukraine
Video shows mountain lion run past onlookers at OC brewery
4 men found dead at Mexican beach resort of Playa del Carmen
Final Oscar preps underway in Hollywood as foreign press arrives
3 Muslim Americans sue DHS officials over religious questions
More TOP STORIES News