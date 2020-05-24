Port Hueneme in Ventura County among a few SoCal beaches open for Memorial Day

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time in nearly two months you can go to the beach in Port Hueneme, to relax and sunbathe.It's the only beach in Ventura County that is allowing this.It's also the only beach in Ventura County where you can park your car.Just remember - there are restrictions. For example, there are red markers out that indicate space for social distancing."As a result of that, now we are going to be allowing people to lounge and sun bathe out on our beach because we know they're going to be spread apart from each other and there's no chance of infection," said Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salinas.Beachgoer Kimberly Barron was glad to see the beach open up, with the precautionary measures."I think that's a wonderful thing to do," Barron said. "And I'm glad they're doing it because we need that. It's all about being healthy. We don't want to be stagnant just sitting at home."The parking lots are open with restrictions - every other spot is open and a fee is charged.In Ventura County, masks aren't required when outdoors, but they are highly recommended.Retail stores are open for shopping. Restaurants are open and allowing indoor and outdoor seating.