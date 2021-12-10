Port Hueneme council approves plan to issue $1,000 checks to grocery, pharmacy frontline workers

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) -- The Port Hueneme City Council has approved a plan to issue checks to grocery store and pharmacy workers for their frontline service during the COVID-19 pandemic.Employees who worked at least nine months between March of 2020 and March of this year will receive a one-time payment of $1,000.The city has allocated more than $117,000 of federal stimulus money for the program.On Dec. 1, some of the essential workers talked about their personal hardships during a City Council special meeting, where the funds were approved."I myself would have to come in through the back door, dispose of my clothes in the washer and dryer, take off my shoes," said one worker who spoke at the virtual meeting, referring to his after-work routine. He said he made a habit of taking a shower every night "because I was afraid of bringing it home to my family who have underlying conditions."It was unclear when the city will distribute the money, given that the workers' employment must be verified first.