Worker dies after becoming trapped under forklift at Port of Los Angeles

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, March 18, 2024 6:30PM
A worker died after becoming trapped under a forklift at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on Monday.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A worker died after becoming trapped under a forklift at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on Monday.

The incident was reported around 10:40 a.m. at Berth 270, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene, they pronounced the trapped person dead at the scene. Additional details about the incident were not available.

The individual who died has been identified as a man in his 30s.

An investigation is underway.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

