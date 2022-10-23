8 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch; 1 trapped, authorities say

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Paramedics are treating eight patients who were involved a multi-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch and one is trapped, authorities said.

The three-vehicle crash occurred at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd.

Authorities did not release information regarding the ages, genders and conditions of the patients.

Reseda Boulevard has been shut down in both directions between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.