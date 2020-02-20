firefighter killed

Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire

By ABC30.com staff
PORTERVILLE, Calif. -- The Porterville Fire Department and the community are mourning the loss of a second firefighter killed in a massive fire at the Porterville city library.

Late Wednesday night, fire officials confirmed they found the remains of Firefighter Patrick Jones after a long and difficult search.

The 25-year-old went missing while helping firefighters take on the flames that ignited just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Thurman and Hockett. Crews worked for hours, sifting through the heavy debris.

A procession escorted Jones' body to the Tulare County Coroner's Office Tulare early Thursday morning. The motorcade included firefighters and law enforcement from across the Valley.

WATCH: Body of Patrick Jones arrives at Tulare Co. Coroner's Office


Jones started his career as a full-time firefighter with Porterville Fire in 2017.

"Patrick was quick to make friends with everyone in the department, and known for always having a smile on his face. Patrick was always quick to help any of his fellow brothers or sisters on or off duty," fire officials wrote on social media.

Jones had just started his training to become an Acting Engineer.



Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35, was also killed while battling the blaze.

Capt. Joanne Bear of the Tulare County Fire Department said numerous agencies have pitched in to allow Porterville firefighters time to grieve.

Two 13-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the fire. They're facing charges of manslaughter and arson.

The library was built in the 50s and did not have a sprinkler system. The investigation into how the fire started will continue.

Porterville Fire will hold a press conference at 10:00 a.m. at the Porterville City Council Chambers.
