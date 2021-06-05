On the Red Carpet celebrates groundbreaking FX series 'Pose'

The series has skyrocketed many of its cast members to stardom. Billy Porter, who recently revealed he's been living with HIV for 14 years, won an Emmy in 2019 for his role as Pray Tell.
"Never once in my brain did I dream that success for me could look like 'Pose,'" Porter said. "It was the journey of Pray Tell in season 1 that cracked me open and gave me the courage to sit inside of what I really am."
During the special, On The Red Carpet also speaks to cast members Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Angel Bismark Curiel, Indya Moore, Dyllón Burnside, Hailie Sahar, Jason Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Ryan Jamaal Swain and Jeremy Pope.
Trans and queer representation is not only apparent onscreen, but behind the scenes as well. On The Red Carpet speaks with co-creator/EP/writer Brad Falchuk and co-creator/EP/writer/director Steven Canals, as well as co-creator/EP/writer/director Janet Mock and co-executive producer/writer Our Lady J.
"It is the most important thing I've been a part of," co-creator Ryan Murphy said of "Pose," adding that he's incredibly proud of the show.
Let's not forget about the real scene-stealers: the campy costumes that give viewers a real taste of the underground ballroom culture of the '80s and '90s.
The final episde of "Pose" airs Sunday, June 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, next day on FX on Hulu.
