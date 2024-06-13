22-year-old man stabbed and killed at Costa Mesa liquor store, another wounded nearby

COSTA MESA, Calif. (CNS) -- Police Wednesday were looking for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of one man and the wounding of another victim in Costa Mesa.

Officers responded to a knife attack in the 1700 block of Placentia Avenue at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release the name of the victim.

While investigating the fatal stabbing, police found a 19-year-old man who had been attacked earlier at Placentia Avenue and Shalimar Drive. The second victim, who was taken to a hospital by family members, was believed to have been attacked by the same suspect.

Police suspect the attacks were gang-related.

Anyone who may have helpful information for police was asked to call Detective Ramon Hernandez at 714-754-5097.