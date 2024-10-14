1 person stabbed outside Jack in the Box in downtown Los Angeles; suspect at large

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a person was stabbed Sunday outside a Jack in the Box restaurant in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. at the restaurant near Sunset Boulevard and North Beaudry Avenue.

Details are limited, but police said at least one person was stabbed. His or her condition is unknown. The suspect was described only as a man with a long ponytail, a white shirt and black pants.

It's unclear if the incident happened inside the restaurant or outside.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.