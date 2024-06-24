12-year-old boy dies after medical incident at Wild Rivers water park in Irvine

A 12-year-old boy died at the Wild Rivers water park in Irvine over the weekend.

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) -- A 12-year-old boy who became stricken with a medical emergency at an Irvine water park died at a hospital.

The Orange County Fire Authority was summoned at 11:07 a.m. Saturday to Wild Rivers water park, 10000 Great Park Blvd., according to Capt. Thanh Nguyen.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene, then transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Nguyen said.

"It does not appear the incident is water-related,'' the Irvine Police Department posted on X. The nature of the medical emergency was not disclosed.

Wild Rivers later posted on its Instagram account that the patient was a 12-year-old boy who experienced a medical-related incident outside one of the pools.

"We are deeply saddened to share that an incident occurred today at Wild Rivers,'' the park announced. Despite the swift response from our team and emergency services, he sadly passed away later at the hospital. Our hearts go out to the boy's family and loved ones during this difficult time. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.''

Wild Rivers opened in July 1986 at the site of the former Lion Country Safari. It closed in September 2011 after its lease with the Irvine Company expired but reopened in Irvine's Great Park on July 10, 2022.