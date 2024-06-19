Jenni Rivera to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jenni Rivera, who was known as "La Diva de la Banda," will be honored next week with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The dedication ceremony will be held Thursday, June 27, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Capitol Records at 1750 N. Vine Street.

Television host and Rivera's close friend Jessica Maldonado will emcee the event along with Mexican singer Gloria Trevi.

The star will be accepted by Rivera's children.

Rivera was a trailblazing music icon who broke ground in the '90s as a female singer in the Mexican Banda genre and is currently the highest-earning Banda singer of all time. She and six others died in a plane crash in 2012.