Firefighters rescue 18 people trapped on amusement park ride in Thousand Oaks

Firefighters rescued 18 people who were trapped on an amusement park ride at Conejo Creek Park in Thousand Oaks.

Firefighters rescued 18 people who were trapped on an amusement park ride at Conejo Creek Park in Thousand Oaks.

Firefighters rescued 18 people who were trapped on an amusement park ride at Conejo Creek Park in Thousand Oaks.

Firefighters rescued 18 people who were trapped on an amusement park ride at Conejo Creek Park in Thousand Oaks.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters rescued 18 people who were trapped on an amusement park ride in Thousand Oaks over the weekend.

The incident happened around 8:05 p.m. Sunday night at Conejo Creek Park, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Crews who responded were able to rescue everyone in about half an hour by manually lowering the ride.

Nobody was hurt. Additional details about the rescue or what caused the ride to apparently stop working were not available.