2 adults, 3 children injured in hit-and-run crash in Garden Grove, authorities say

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two adults and three children were injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening in Garden Grove, authorities said.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. near Haster Street and Twintree Lane.

Orange County Fire Authority Captain Greg Barta said one child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The four other victims are reportedly in stable condition.

Details on how exactly the crash occurred and information on the driver involved were not immediately released.

According to a witness, a husband and wife along with their three children were riding bicycles when they were struck by a vehicle.

The driver then fled the scene, the witness said.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.