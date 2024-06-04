2 arrested after cleaning crew finds 235 pounds of meth at Alhambra Airbnb

According to the Alhambra Police Department, the suspects were even caught on camera using a U-Haul to transport the drugs.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects were arrested after a cleaning crew found more than 200 pounds of meth at an Airbnb in Alhambra.

The crew was cleaning the home in the 1400 block of Ethel Ave Sunday when they came across more than two dozen boxes filled with 235 pounds of meth stuffed in bags.

"It's an Airbnb, you don't know who is going to come," said a neighbor who spoke with Eyewitness News. "You don't know what they're doing, what their plans are."

Police said while officers were still at the scene, the suspects returned to the Airbnb in the U-Haul and tried to escape.

" [ The suspects ] quickly made a U-turn, thinking they would get away," said police. "Ultimately, the two suspects were arrested and booked in APD Jail for transporting narcotics."

Airbnb released a statement on the incident, saying, "The reported criminal activity has no place on Airbnb and we have removed a booking guest from the platform as investigations continue. Our team is working closely with the host to provide support, and we stand ready to assist the Alhambra Police Department with their investigations."

The incident remains under investigation.