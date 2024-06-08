Burbank police officers accused of dumping injured homeless man in front of council office in LA

The video was released by the office of L.A. City Council President Paul Krekorian, who called the incident "callous and cruel."

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian says he's outraged after a video released by his office shows two Burbank police officers "dumping" a homeless man in the city of L.A.

It happened Thursday morning at Krekorian's district office in North Hollywood on Lankershim Boulevard. In the video, you see a Burbank Police Department cruiser pull up in front of the office.

Inside the vehicle, according to Krekorian, was a man experiencing homelessness. The footage then shows the two officers get out of the car to take the barefoot man out.

They remove his handcuffs then leave him in visible pain on the sidewalk of a different city.

"Some of our surrounding cities and jurisdictions who don't spend their resources on providing services, who don't build shelters for their unhoused residents, who don't invest in permanent supportive housing, who don't do the basic human things necessary to address homelessness are instead pushing their unhoused population into the city of Los Angeles," said Krekorian.

Krekorian pointed out that this has happened before, but in his district, it happened at facilities where the homeless could receive services. That wasn't the case Thursday.

According to Krekorian, the man was seeking medical attention for a broken leg at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. When he became unruly, the hospital called police who did something that has long been assumed neighboring cities do but has rarely been captured on video.

"The Burbank Police Department, putting this man in handcuffs and taking him to the city of Los Angeles where someone else will deal with it, and obviously this is callous, cruel, inhumane and also fundamentally irresponsible," said Krekorian.

The council president said he's outraged because the city of L.A. spends $1 billion a year to address homelessness, a regional and national problem (not just a city issue) that continues to get worse.

Krekorian has introduced a motion calling on the district attorney, the city attorney and attorney general to investigate the matter and said officials in other areas need to step up.

Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz issued a statement Friday, saying, "the city of Burbank takes the concerns raised by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian very seriously" and that city officials "are currently gathering all of the facts."

Meanwhile, Krekorian said the homeless man was given medical attention by the city of L.A.