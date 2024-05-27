2 dead following fiery single-car crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people are dead after the car they were in crashed and erupted in flames in Wilmington.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Alameda Street and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished but two bodies were found inside the car.

Their identities were not immediately released. It's also unclear what exactly led up to the crash.